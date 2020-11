Trump told us, ahead of time, that he would claim victory in the election regardless of how America voted. On this week’s Kicker, Masha Gessen, a New Yorker columnist and author of Surviving Autocracy, talks with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, on the continuing dangers of autocracy in the US.

SHOW NOTES

What the polls show, and the press missed, again, Kyle Pope, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.