Podcast: Covering John McCain’s death and the politics of ESPN

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with Managing Editor Betsy Morais and Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason about the deluge of coverage following John McCain’s death. Why was the Arizona senator beloved by much of the press, and did that change in recent years? Then, they turn to the departure of Jemele Hill from ESPN. The veteran journalist became the face of the network’s struggle to navigate the political waters of the Trump era. Her exit raises the question: Is it possible to be apolitical in 2018?

