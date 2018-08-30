Podcast: Covering John McCain’s death and the politics of ESPN

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with Managing Editor Betsy Morais and Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason about the deluge of coverage following John McCain’s death. Why was the Arizona senator beloved by much of the press, and did that change in recent years? Then, they turn to the departure of Jemele Hill from ESPN. The veteran journalist became the face of the network’s struggle to navigate the political waters of the Trump era. Her exit raises the question: Is it possible to be apolitical in 2018?
SHOW NOTES:
- Remembering John McCain and his relationship with the press by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Insults, straight talk, expertise — McCain knew how to attract the media by Paul Kane, The Washington Post
- Jemele Hill Expected to Part Ways With ESPN by Brian Steinberg, Variety