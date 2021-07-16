Special Report: Inside the toxic mediasphere of Black exceptionalism

When Samuel Getachew was a sixth grader in the Oakland public school system, Akintunde Ahmad was a “hometown hero,” headed to Yale. On this week’s Kicker, Ahmad, now a CJR contributor and Ida B. Wells fellow, and Getachew, a rising first year at Yale, discuss the media’s misuse of successful Black students.

SHOW NOTES

Black Valedictorians and the Toxic Trope of Black Exceptionalism, Samuel Getachew, New York Times

The Bleak Truth Behind My ‘Inspiring’ Path From Oakland to Yale, Akintunde Ahmad, The Atlantic