Imperfect victims: Mental illness and police brutality

People with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to be killed by police. Studies show they make up close to half of all police shooting victims. Young Black men with mental illness are the most vulnerable group of all, so why won’t the press tell their stories?

On this week’s Kicker, Meg Kissinger, an investigative reporter and professor of reporting on the mental health system at the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism, and Dr. Stephanie Le Melle, the Director of Public Psychiatry Education at Columbia University Department of Psychiatry and New York State Psychiatric Institute, speak with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, about how to report on police violence against Black sufferers of serious mental illness.

People with Untreated Mental Illness 16 Times More Likely to Be Killed By Law Enforcement, Treatment Advocacy Center

Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and covering Black deaths, Alexandria Neason, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.