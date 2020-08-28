“Like shooting a gun in the dark” — a New York City principal and the education beat

As long-time middle school principal and COVID survivor Lisa Edmiston prepares to reopen her middle school in Astoria, she has worked to manage the fear shared by her staff and students. She has also made arrangements for herself at a local funeral home.

On this week’s Kicker, Edmiston, and Michael Elsen-Rooney, an education reporter for the Daily News, speak with Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, on how to assess what city education officials say, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio’s dismissive attitude towards education unions, and the pandemic’s effect on the culture of the Department of Education.

SHOW NOTES

NYC takes on big challenge updating school ventilation systems as reopening looms, Michael Elsen-Rooney, The Daily News

NYC students already behind in class struggling in virtual summer school, Michael Elsen-Rooney, The Daily News

Glowing coverage of Cuomo also raises difficult questions, Ross Barkan, CJR

