ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, outgoing Editor in Chief of New York Adam Moss and his successor David Haskell interview one another. They talk pitches, the art of the edit, and how they find the balance between magazine and newsroom. They were speaking at the Delacorte Lecture Series at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.
SHOW NOTES:
- Q&A: New York’s Adam Moss talks moving on from his 15-year home, Andrew McCormick, CJR
Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.