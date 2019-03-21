Podcast

Podcast: Clerk who took over for racist Ala. editor speaks

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Managing Editor Betsy Morais and Staff Writer Alexandria Neason speak to Elecia Dexter, who briefly held the role of editor and publisher of The Democrat-Reporter in Linden, Alabama. Dexter quit last month after its owner and editor, Goodloe Sutton, wrote a column supporting the return of the Ku Klux Klan.

SHOW NOTES:

Zainab Sultan is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @ZainabSultan.