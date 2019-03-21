Podcast: Clerk who took over for racist Ala. editor speaks

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Managing Editor Betsy Morais and Staff Writer Alexandria Neason speak to Elecia Dexter, who briefly held the role of editor and publisher of The Democrat-Reporter in Linden, Alabama. Dexter quit last month after its owner and editor, Goodloe Sutton, wrote a column supporting the return of the Ku Klux Klan.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Missing the Story,” Jelani Cobb, CJR
- “As You Like It,” Lauren Smiley, CJR
