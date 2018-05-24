Podcast: Can the marriage between Facebook and journalism be saved?

On this week’s episode, CJR board member and founder of The Information Jessica Lessin interviews Facebook executive Adam Mosseri. Their conversation was recorded at a May 17 conference co-hosted by CJR and The Information in San Francisco. Lessin presses Mosseri on Facebook’s responsibility to publishers and whether the marriage between journalism and the social media platform can be saved.
SHOW NOTES:
- Adam Mosseri on Facebook’s complicated relationship with the media by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- The platform patrons: How Facebook and Google became two of the biggest funders of journalism in the world by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- Mark Zuckerberg Doesn’t Understand Journalism by Adrienne LaFrance, The Atlantic