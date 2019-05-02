Podcast: Covering the Green New Deal

THIS WEEK, CJR and The Nation gathered some of the world’s top journalists, scientists, and climate experts for a conference to explore how the press can do a better job covering climate change.
The second panel of the day, :A TV Case Study Covering the Green New Deal” was moderated by CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and featured Chris Hayes, MSNBC; Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation; Naomi Klein, author and activist; Carlos Maza, Vox; Justin Worland, Time.
You can watch the full event here.
SHOW NOTES
- “The media are complacent while the world burns,” Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope
- “How teen climate activists get—and make—climate news,” Abby Rabinowitz
- “How major storms alter the local news landscape,” Tiffany Stevens