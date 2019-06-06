Podcast: When Newsweek flew the Watergate transcripts to New York by “pigeon”

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and Delacorte fellow Amanda Darrach speak with with Ed Kosner, the former editor of Newsweek, New York magazine, Esquire, and the New York Daily News. Kosner tells how he moved Watergate transcripts from Washington, DC to New York by “pigeon,” how reporters navigated the old news magazine system, and how journalism has changed since the days before cable news and the internet, when weekly news magazines broke national news.

