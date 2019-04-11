Podcast: An editor murdered in Kashmir signals the erosion of press freedom

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Aliya Iftikhar, Asia research associate for the Committee to Protect Journalists. As elections in India begin, Iftikhar discusses her investigation of Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari’s unsolved assassination. Amid the rise of Hindu nationalism and the recent erosion of democratic values in India, the media has been left to fend for itself.
SHOW NOTES:
- The unsolved assassination of a journalist, Aliya Iftikhar, CJR
- The killing of Gauri Lankesh, Siddhartha Deb, CJR
- An arrest, but few answers, in the murder of Gauri Lankesh, Siddhartha Deb, CJR
