Podcast: An editor murdered in Kashmir signals the erosion of press freedom

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Aliya Iftikhar, Asia research associate for the Committee to Protect Journalists. As elections in India begin, Iftikhar discusses her investigation of Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari’s unsolved assassination. Amid the rise of Hindu nationalism and the recent erosion of democratic values in India, the media has been left to fend for itself.

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.