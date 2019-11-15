Podcast: The death penalty—myth, propaganda, and truth

Rodney Reed is scheduled for execution on November 20, and the first federal executions in 16 years begin December 9. On this week’s Kicker, Robert Dunham, executive director at the Death Penalty Information Center, and Kyle Pope, editor and pulisher of CJR, discuss the mistakes national and local reporters make in their coverage of the death penalty. Dunham explains the culture of fear that sustained American execution at its peak, and the importance of reporting policy over politics.

SHOW NOTES

Death penalty reporter sues Missouri in bid to witness executions, CJR, Lauren Gill

For journalists covering prisons, the First Amendment is little help, CJR, Jonathan Peters

An in-depth look at Florida’s death penalty comes from a surprising source, CJR, Susannah Nesmith

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.