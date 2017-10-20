Podcast: From climate change to Facebook

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with Wisconsin-based journalist Cassandra Willyard about the challenge of covering climate change. Then Pete is joined by Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Media at Columbia, and Nausicaa Renner, CJR’s Tow editor, to discuss the news swirling around Facebook as it wrestles with the responsibilities that come with its power.
SHOW NOTES:
- Going full Doomsday: Reporters must convey the perils of climate change without paralyzing their audience by Cassandra Willyard, CJR
- Exclusive interview with Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg by Mike Allen, Axios
- Here’s how U.S. lawmakers want to regulate political ads on Facebook, Google and Twitter by Tony Romm, Recode
- What Facebook Did to American Democracy by Alexis C. Madrigal, The Atlantic
