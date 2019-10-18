Podcast: Carlotta Gall reports on the war behind the wall

Carlotta Gall, Istanbul bureau chief for the New York Times, spent her summer reporting on whether Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, would invade Syria. This week, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, talks to Gall about how she and her colleagues have covered Turkey and Syria as the conflict has unfolded. The Turks bombed a convoy with journalists in northern Syria; ISIS fighters are escaping and threaten to regroup; new Syrian checkpoints arrest American journalists; and the PKK offers only propaganda and a cult of personality. Gall, one of the most experienced war correspondents working today, explains what likely comes next.

SHOW NOTES:

In Syria, Russia Is Pleased to Fill an American Void, Ben Hubbard, Anton Troianovski, Carlotta Gall and Patrick Kingsley, The New York Times

Syria, Turkey’s President Erdoğan, and the ongoing op-ed problem, Jon Allsop, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.