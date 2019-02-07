Podcast: Should governments pay ransom for journalists?

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Joel Simon, executive director of Committee to Protect Journalists about his latest book We Want to Negotiate: The Secret World of Kidnapping, Hostages and Ransom. They were joined by Janine di Giovanni, a human rights reporter in conflict zones and a senior fellow at Yale University, as they discussed hostage policy and the ethical and legal concerns behind it.
SHOW NOTES:
