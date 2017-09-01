Podcast: Hurricane Harvey and the media’s responsibility during a crisis

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg talks to the Dart Center’s Bruce Shapiro about the media’s coverage of Hurricane Harvey. Then we discuss harmful narratives in disaster reporting, the question of when journalists should or shouldn’t intervene, and the latest hiccup on the New York Times editorial page.
SHOW NOTES:
