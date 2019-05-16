Podcast: Journalist Anat Kamm on life after being sentenced for leaking

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Israeli journalist Anat Kamm. She supplied the newspaper Haaretz with secret documents, and has accused it of giving her up to the authorities under questioning. Israeli courts sentenced her to years in prison for leaking classified documents. She has just won a lawsuit which she says will help other sources in Israel in the future.

