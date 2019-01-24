Podcast: In conversation with Jill Abramson on her new book

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Jill Abramson, former executive editor of The New York Times about her latest book, the controversies surrounding it and how she predicts the future of journalism in general.
Show notes:
- Jill Abramson and the search for journalism’s future Kyle Pope, CJR
- When all the news that fits is Trump Jill Abramson, CJR
- President Trump Directed His Attorney Michael Cohen To Lie To Congress About The Moscow Tower Project Jason Leopold, Anthony Cormier, BuzzFeed
- From Russia With Blood, Heidi Blake, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes, Jason Leopold,Jane Bradley and Alex Campbell, BuzzFeed
- Former NY Times editor rips Trump coverage as biased Howard Kurtz, Fox News
This episode of The Kicker was co-produced with Andrew McCormick.
