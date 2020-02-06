Podcast: Keeping the Faith

How can journalists’ personal understanding of faith strengthen their reporting? Given that faith is central to the lives of many Americans, does sharing it help us see the country better? In newsrooms, religious practice often goes unspoken—but maybe it can be an edge. On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, hosted a roundtable featuring three journalists of faith.

Participants:

McKay Coppins is a staff writer at the The Atlantic. He was previously at BuzzFeed.

Ari Goldman is a professor of religion and journalism at Columbia University and a former New York Times religion writer. He is the author of four books, including the memoir A Year in Kaddish, about mourning his father, and Being Jewish.

Aysha Khan covers Muslim Americans and millennial spirituality for Religion News Service. She writes a newsletter called “Creeping Sharia.”

SHOW NOTES

Keeping the Faith, the Editors, CJR

The Lord’s Work, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.