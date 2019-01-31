Podcast

Podcast: Layoffs and the argument for civic media

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism, to assess recent digital layoffs and consider a new civic model for journalism.

 

SHOW NOTES:

 

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.