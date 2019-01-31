Podcast: Layoffs and the argument for civic media

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism, to assess recent digital layoffs and consider a new civic model for journalism.
SHOW NOTES:
- BuzzFeed Cuts should mean the end of metric-obsessed media, Mathew Ingram, CJR
- The digital winter turns apocalyptic, Alex Pareene, CJR
- A brutal week for American journalism, Jon Allsop, CJR
- The troll brigade berates laid off journalists, Zoë Beery, CJR
