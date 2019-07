On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Maria Bustillos, CJR’s public editor for MSNBC, on the first round of Democratic debates. They discuss Kamala Harris’s small-screen evolution into a challenger for Joe Biden, why one weak debate won’t finish him, and how Bustillos plans to cover MSNBC in the run-up to 2020.

SHOW NOTES:

MSNBC Public Editor: In (and Out) of the Tank for Joe Biden, Maria Bustillo, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.