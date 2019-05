On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with Nick Pinto, a journalist who covers the New York City Police Department, about the notorious opacity of that institution. Pinto describes the impossibility of covering the trial of Officer Joseph Pantaleo, the NYPD officer charged with killing Eric Garner, without public transcripts, recordings, or documents.

SHOW NOTES:

The impossible task of covering the NYPD, Nick Pinto, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.