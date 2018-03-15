Podcast: Paul Ford on the intersection of blockchain and journalism

This week on The Kicker, we dive into something we’ve all been hearing about but don’t quite understand—blockchain technology. CJR Digital Editor Nausicaa Renner spoke to author and technologist Paul Ford about the confusing world of blockchain and how it’s being used in journalism. Then Pete sits down with CJR colleagues Alexandria Neason and Jon Allsop to discuss the media news of the week, including newsrooms’ examination of their racist past and coverage of Wednesday’s school walkouts.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- Bitcoin is ridiculous. Blockchain is dangerous, by Paul Ford, Bloomberg Businessweek
- Civil says the future of media is blockchains and cryptocurrencies, by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- For decades, our coverage was racist. To rise above our past, we must acknowledge it, by Susan Goldberg, National Geographic
- Overlooked, by Amisha Padnani and Jessica Bennett, The New York Times
- The media today: Student walkout keeps media attention on gun violence, by Pete Vernon, CJR
- In Parkland, journalism students take on role of reporter and survivor, by Alexandria Neason and Meg Dalton, CJR