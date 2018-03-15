Podcast: Paul Ford on the intersection of blockchain and journalism

This week on The Kicker, we dive into something we’ve all been hearing about but don’t quite understand—blockchain technology. CJR Digital Editor Nausicaa Renner spoke to author and technologist Paul Ford about the confusing world of blockchain and how it’s being used in journalism. Then Pete sits down with CJR colleagues Alexandria Neason and Jon Allsop to discuss the media news of the week, including newsrooms’ examination of their racist past and coverage of Wednesday’s school walkouts.

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud

SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.