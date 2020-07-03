Why police defunding is not an election story

On this week’s Kicker, journalist Jack Herrera and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, discuss the gaps in newsroom’s coverage of the defunding debate, and the blind spots journalists still have as a result of the lack of newsroom diversity.
SHOW NOTES
The Defunding Debate, Jack Herrera, CJR
With Lots To Cover, the Black Press Convenes, Alexandria Neason, CJR
Saheed Vassell and the forgotten victims of police brutality, Akintunde Ahmad, CJR
