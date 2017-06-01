On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the week’s biggest media stories, including a look at the future of The Chicago Sun-Times, the troubling trend of press norms being violated in the Trump era, and Twitter ethics for journalists. Then, we move on to the news of the day: The New York Times’s decision to eliminate the public editor position. Finally, CJR’s David Uberti interviews Simon Van Zuylen-Wood, author of an excellent piece in CJR’s spring print issue about why local TV news never changes.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Chicago’s ‘one owner, two newspapers’ dilemma” by Jackie Spinner, CJR
- “Montana House candidate takes ‘enemy of the people’ to its logical conclusion” by David Uberti and Pete Vernon, CJR
- “Tracking Trump-era assault on press norms” by Shelley Hepworth, CJR
- “Denver Post columnist fired after racist tweet about Indy 500 winner” by Timothy Burke, Deadspin
- “New York Times public editor Liz Spayd on decision to eliminate her position” by Pete Vernon, CJR
- “Oy, the TRAFFIC. And it’s POURING! Do I hear SIRENS?” by Simon Van Zuylen-Wood, CJR