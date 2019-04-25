Podcast: ‘In a tyrannical kingdom, only the jester can tell the truth,’ Pulitzer-winning cartoonist says

On this week’s episode, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope speaks with freelance cartoonist Darrin Bell, who won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning for his “beautiful and daring editorial cartoons that took on issues affecting disenfranchised communities, calling out lies, hypocrisy and fraud in the political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration.” Bell, who is the first African American artist to win the prize, discusses the importance of editorial cartoons in a political crisis.

