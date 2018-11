ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, Gisele Regatao, a freelance reporter and assistant professor of journalism at Baruch College, tells CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope how she lost a story because an NPR editor said her accent was too strong.

SHOW NOTES:

The Many Voices of Journalism, Gisele Regatao, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @akdarrach.