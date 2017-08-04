Podcast: Tabloids in the age of Trump

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg has an interview with journalist and novelist Julia Dahl. They discuss Dahl’s experience working at the New York Post, as well as how tabloids shaped the early years of Donald Trump. Then, we run through the week’s biggest stories: the narrative surrounding new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and the latest names to take buyouts at The New York Times. Plus, a short conversation with Peter Sterne, a senior reporter at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, about the new US Press Freedom Tracker.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.