Podcast: Tabloids in the age of Trump

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg has an interview with journalist and novelist Julia Dahl. They discuss Dahl’s experience working at the New York Post, as well as how tabloids shaped the early years of Donald Trump. Then, we run through the week’s biggest stories: the narrative surrounding new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and the latest names to take buyouts at The New York Times. Plus, a short conversation with Peter Sterne, a senior reporter at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, about the new US Press Freedom Tracker.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- Introducing the US Press Freedom Tracker: documenting press freedom violations in United States
- What I learned about journalism at the New York Post, by Julia Dahl, CJR
- Will John Kelly save Trump’s soul, by T.A. Frank, Vanity Fair
- Kelly cracks down on West Wing back channels to Trump, by Josh Dawsey, POLITICO
- Book critic Michiko Kakutani leaves New York Times, by John Bonazzo, New York Observer