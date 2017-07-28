Podcast: The media is bad at covering drugs

On the latest episode of The Kicker, Meg has an interview with Leah Finnegan, features editor for The Outline. They discuss what journalists get wrong when reporting on drug addiction and how they can do better. Then, we run through the week’s biggest stories: how a health-care vote went down in cinematic style, a White House communications chief who doesn’t understand the basic rules of talking to the press, and progress in how journalists cover the president’s tweets.
SHOW NOTES:
- “Photos reveal media’s softer tone on opioid crisis” by Michael Shaw, CJR
- “Just say no to media coverage of drugs” by Leah Finnegan, The Outline
- “The night John McCain killed the GOP’s health-care fight” by Ed O’Keefe, The Washington Post
- “These Two Women Senators Are The Real ‘Mavericks’ Of The GOP Health Care Vote” by Emma Gray, HuffPost
- “Anthony Scaramucci Called Me to Unload About White House Leakers, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon” by Ryan Lizza, The New Yorker
- “Trump Says Transgender People Will Not Be Allowed in the Military” by Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Helene Cooper, The New York Times