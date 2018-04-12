Podcast: The Zuckerberg Chronicles

This week on The Kicker, Meg sits down with Sam Thielman, CJR’s new Tow Editor, to break down Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional hearings. Then, Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason and Delacorte Fellow Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including the fallout at the Denver Post and a preview of this year’s Pulitzer Prizes.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES:
- Why a suit and tie won’t save Zuckerberg, by Emily Bell, CJR
- Zuckerberg is trying hard to get out in front of the regulatory wave, by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- The Mark Zuckerberg Congressional Apology Tour rolls on, by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- ‘We’re not expecting a miracle’: Denver Post rebellion receives mixed response, by Corey Hutchins, CJR
- The Denver Post’s rebellion and ‘a crisis in American journalism,’ by Pete Vernon, CJR