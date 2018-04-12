Podcast: The Zuckerberg Chronicles

This week on The Kicker, Meg sits down with Sam Thielman, CJR’s new Tow Editor, to break down Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional hearings. Then, Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason and Delacorte Fellow Jon Allsop join Pete to discuss the some of biggest media stories of the week, including the fallout at the Denver Post and a preview of this year’s Pulitzer Prizes.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.