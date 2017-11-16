Podcast: Turning the lens on whiteness when covering race

This week on The Kicker, Meg talks with John Biewen, audio program director at Duke’s Center for Documentary Studies, about how his podcast Seeing White examines America’s deep history of white supremacy. Then Pete is joined by CJR’s Christie Chisholm and Jon Allsop to discuss the right-wing media response to Roy Moore, some good journalism from Fox News, and how to fix the way we cover mass shootings.
