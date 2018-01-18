Podcast: Untangling the Facebook mess

This week on The Kicker, Pete talks with Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism, about Facebook’s announcement that it will de-emphasize publisher content, and what that means for journalism. Then CJR’s Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to analyze the media’s response to Trump’s “shithole countries” remark, discuss problematic feminist narratives surrounding Babe.net’s story on Aziz Ansari, and bid a fond farewell to The Awl.

Meg Dalton and Pete Vernon are CJR Delacorte Fellows. Find Meg on Twitter @megdalts and Pete @ByPeteVernon.