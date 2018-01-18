Podcast: Untangling the Facebook mess

This week on The Kicker, Pete talks with Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism, about Facebook’s announcement that it will de-emphasize publisher content, and what that means for journalism. Then CJR’s Karen K. Ho joins Meg and Pete to analyze the media’s response to Trump’s “shithole countries” remark, discuss problematic feminist narratives surrounding Babe.net’s story on Aziz Ansari, and bid a fond farewell to The Awl.
Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud
SHOW NOTES
- Facebook Is Changing. What Does That Mean for Your News Feed? by Jonah Engel Bromwich and Matthew Haag, The New York Times
- Facebook changes could help the media kick its algorithm addiction by Mathew Ingram, CJR
- Is Facebook leaving journalism? by Pete Vernon, CJR
- Babe, what are you doing? by Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, Jezebel
- The Awl and The Hairpin’s Best Stories, Remembered by Their Writers by Max Read, SelectAll