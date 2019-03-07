Podcast

Podcast: What counts as journalism?

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and Seamus Hughes of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism talk about who gets to be a reporter and what counts as journalism, especially when done by institutions that aren’t traditionally journalistic.  

Zainab Sultan is a CJR Delacorte Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @ZainabSultan.