Podcast: What counts as journalism?

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope and Seamus Hughes of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism talk about who gets to be a reporter and what counts as journalism, especially when done by institutions that aren’t traditionally journalistic.
SHOW NOTES:
- The terrorism research center behind the Coast Guard officer scoop, Amanda Darrach, CJR
- Getting Over Ourselves, Kyle Pope, CJR
