Podcast: What’s the point of ‘women’s publications’?

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by CJR Senior Editor Christie Chisholm and Delacorte Fellow Meg Dalton to critique The Washington Post‘s new product targeting Millennial women, The Lily. We debate the elements of a good “women’s publication.” Then, I chat with CJR correspondent Trudy Lieberman about media coverage of the secretive Republican push to overhaul the US healthcare system. Can national media keep up with legislation that will have widely divergent impacts across state lines?
