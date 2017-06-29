Podcast: What’s the point of ‘women’s publications’?

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by CJR Senior Editor Christie Chisholm and Delacorte Fellow Meg Dalton to critique The Washington Post‘s new product targeting Millennial women, The Lily. We debate the elements of a good “women’s publication.” Then, I chat with CJR correspondent Trudy Lieberman about media coverage of the secretive Republican push to overhaul the US healthcare system. Can national media keep up with legislation that will have widely divergent impacts across state lines?

Subscribe via iTunes · Stitcher · RSS Feed · SoundCloud



SHOW NOTES:

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.