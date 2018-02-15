Podcast: Women in the workplace

This week on The Kicker, Meg speaks with Sarah Green Carmichael, executive editor of the Harvard Business Review, about the pub’s new podcast, Women at Work, which examines the intersection of gender and the workplace. Then Pete is joined by Delacorte fellows Karen K. Ho and Jon Allsop to discuss the media news of the week, including Olympics coverage and underreported threats to journalism.



