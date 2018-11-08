Podcast: Jelani Cobb and Lydia Polgreen on race, politics, and the media

ON THIS WEEK’S EPISODE, Jelani Cobb of The New Yorker and guest editor of CJR’s issue on race, speaks with Lydia Polgreen, editor in chief of HuffPost, on racism in the press and why we aren’t doing a better job of diversifying newsrooms.

