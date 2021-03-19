Racism, Atlanta, and the race for a narrative

In the wake of the shootings in Atlanta this week, the media has focused on the killer’s story and struggled to explain why the attacks were racist. The process has dehumanized the victims.

On this week’s Kicker, Diana Lu, who writes about Asian American culture and coverage, and Kent Ono, a scholar of Media and Asian American Studies at the University of Utah, where he studies racial representation and Asian Americans in the media, join Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR. They discuss the coverage of the horror in Atlanta so far, and the origins of anti-Asian racism and sexism in the American press.

SHOW NOTES

Hesitant coverage of the hateful Atlanta shootings, Jon Allsop, CJR

The new coronavirus and racist tropes, Amanda Darrach, CJR

How magazines made Asian America, Camille Bromley, CJR

