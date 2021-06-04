The Tokyo Olympics, Naomi Osaka, and the death of sports access

With over ten thousand athletes from more than two hundred countries, the Olympics are typically a sports writer’s dream. But with Covid protocols in Tokyo this summer, and heightened awareness that players no longer need the press to connect with their fans, is spontaneous sports access also obsolete?

On this week’s Kicker, Andrew Keh, a sports reporter for the New York Times, and Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, discuss the shift of power from press to athletes.

SHOW NOTES

As Olympics Barrel Ahead, an Official Partner Joins the Chorus of Critics, Andrew Keh, New York Times

Naomi Osaka and the meaning of press freedom, Jon Allsop, CJR

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.