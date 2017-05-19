Podcast: A week inside the pro-Trump parallel media universe

On this episode of The Kicker, CJR Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon helps me run through the week’s top media news, from the scoop war in Washington, to the state of press freedom abroad, to Roger Ailes’s legacy. Pete and I then take you inside the counter-narratives offered by pro-Trump media during a crazy news cycle. Finally, I interview Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Q City Metro, about the fate of the black press in the digital age.

