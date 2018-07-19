Podcast: A new era for the press after Helsinki?

On this episode of The Kicker, Pete talks with CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope about the coverage of the Trump-Putin summit. Pope believes the president’s disastrous showing will be remembered as a turning point in the way the media covers the Russia story. Then, CJR Senior Staff Writer Alexandria Neason comes on to discuss the redemption narrative of the #MeToo men.
SHOW NOTES:
