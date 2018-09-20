Podcast: On fallen men and the mystery of Tucker Carlson

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with CJR Digital Editor Nausicaa Renner about the recent decision by both Harper’s and The New York Review of Books to publish first-person accounts written by men accused of sexual assault and harassment. (Note: The podcast was recorded before news broke that Ian Buruma was out at NYRB.) Then Lyz Lenz, author of “The mystery of Tucker Carlson,” calls in from Iowa to talk about her profile of the Fox News anchor.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.