Podcast: A visit to an ER COVID-19 unit gives new perspective on pandemic data

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 press conferences rely heavily on data, as does press coverage of the pandemic. But when CJR’s Amanda Darrach got sick, she learned how misleading those numbers are. On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Darrach about how we should cover the trauma of COVID-19.

SHOW NOTES

The Cuomo brothers in prime time, Jon Allsop, CJR

In a pandemic, what is essential journalism?, Alexandria Neason, CJR

Glowing coverage of Cuomo also raises difficult questions, Ross Barkan, CJR

Amanda Darrach is a CJR Delacorte Fellow and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.