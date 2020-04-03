Podcast: A visit to an ER COVID-19 unit gives new perspective on pandemic data

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 press conferences rely heavily on data, as does press coverage of the pandemic. But when CJR’s Amanda Darrach got sick, she learned how misleading those numbers are. On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, speaks with Darrach about how we should cover the trauma of COVID-19.
SHOW NOTES
The Cuomo brothers in prime time, Jon Allsop, CJR
In a pandemic, what is essential journalism?, Alexandria Neason, CJR
Glowing coverage of Cuomo also raises difficult questions, Ross Barkan, CJR