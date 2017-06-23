Podcast: The journalist and the arms dealer

On the latest episode of The Kicker, we run through some of the media stories we at CJR are watching this week, including the push for unionization at digital media outlets and a new attempt by NPR to reach younger audiences. Then, I talk to CJR Managing Editor Vanessa Gezari, a former foreign correspondent, about how a Wall Street Journal reporter cozied up to an Iranian-born arms dealer—and what it may tell us about the dark underbelly of national security reporting.

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.