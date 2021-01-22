A White House correspondent charts the changing of the guard

Shirish Dáte had a front row seat to the chaos of Trump’s presidency and famously asked Trump whether he regretted having lied so many times to the American people. Dáte was also in attendance at the first, radically different press briefing on inauguration day.

On this week’s Kicker, Kyle Pope, editor and publisher of CJR, and Dáte, HuffPost’s senior White House correspondent, discuss what needs to change in the way the press corps covers a presidency, and why the destruction of the Republican party is a major political story of our time.

SHOW NOTES

“The Ministry Of Untruth,” Shirish Dáte, HuffPost

“‘Do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done?’: A reporter’s blunt question to Trump goes unanswered,” Tim Elfrink, The Washington Post

Amanda Darrach is a contributor to CJR and a visiting scholar at the University of St Andrews School of International Relations. Follow her on Twitter @thedarrach.