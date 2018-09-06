Podcast: Woodward on Trump; press crackdowns in Myanmar

On this week’s episode, Pete talks with Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, about the conviction of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. The two Reuters reporters were sentenced to seven year in prison after helping expose atrocities in Myanmar. Then, CJR Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope joins to discuss the reaction to Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, Fear: Trump in the White House. They discuss why books do a better job of capturing Trump’s Washington than daily political reporting, and what we can expect from the reactions to Woodward’s work.

SHOW NOTES:



Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.