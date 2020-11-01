How are we feeling?

This year delivered a professional paradox: the coronavirus highlighted the importance of a vibrant press, yet the crisis introduced new levels of instability and viral disinformation, which piled on to the stresses of an industry already overloaded. To better understand how members of the media are faring, the International Center for Journalists and Columbia’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism began the Journalism and the Pandemic Project, surveying news workers around the world. The initial findings, from English-speaking respondents in 125 countries, provide a snapshot of the mood… Not great.
Click image for ICFJ Survey Findings.
TOP IMAGE: SAMUEL CORUM/GETTY IMAGES