Poll: How does the public think journalism happens?

For decades, we’ve known that Americans don’t trust the press. What we haven’t known is how people view the makings of journalism, from the use of fact checkers and anonymous sources to the question of whether money skews journalistic decision-making. This new national poll for CJR answers those questions, and points to how big the trust gap remains.

In partnership with Reuters/Ipsos. Click to make images larger.

Methodology

This poll was conducted online by Reuters/Ipsos from December 7 to December 20 throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 4,214 adults, including 1,657 people who identified as Democrats and 1,505 who identified as Republicans. It has a “credibility interval,” a measure of the poll’s precision, of about 2 percentage points. Credibility interval = +/- 2% for total, +/- 3% for Democrats and Republicans, +/- 5% for Blacks and Hispanics.

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.