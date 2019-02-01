‘Is It Journalism?’

Nine people from across the country, chosen at random on the streets of New York, weigh in on the minds and methods that make the news
How do you feel about anonymous sourcing? “‘Anonymous’ means you’re speaking the truth, you’re just not willing to put your name and face out there. I think anonymous would be more truthful than people who come out and say certain things just because they want to get the TV exposure.” —Elaine Rodriguez, 24, Union City, New Jersey
“Why does a person want to share something and not give their name? What’s the fun in that?” —Mariel Crespo, 24, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, with Emanuelle Coimbre, 32, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
“It’s hard for me to believe much of anything that’s on TV or in the news. I guess there is some truth in the fake news.” —Justin Foster, 36, Charlotte, North Carolina
What do you think journalists do? “A whole bunch of investigations, a whole bunch of interviews, getting information that normal people usually can’t get.” What do you think could change about the news? “Taking out the fluff. Adding more real stories, less on celebrity gossip and stuff like that.” —Aladdin Dimagnaliw, 22, Queens, New York
“I work for the city in an investigative capacity, and a lot of times I read articles about my work and it’s completely way off. I can tell they’re just sort of googling something. It’s just a lazy investigation, reprinting what they read everywhere else, instead of going out and pounding the pavement.” —Ruth Tucker, 38, with John Bigolski, 34, Brooklyn, New York
“I would go with my local news over national. National is a lot of bogus information. Local is a lot of bogus as well, but I feel like I get more information locally. It keeps me in tune with the shootings, the violence that occurs.” —Stephanie Parks, 29, Bossier City, Louisiana
“I’m on social media—that’s where I get my news—so whatever I’m following. . . if I don’t like what I’m seeing, I just unfollow.” —Ryan Lamb, 25, Cleveland, Ohio
Nicole Craine is a freelance photojournalist based in New York and Atlanta. Her work has covered the Southern US and stories in Nepal, Jamaica, and the Middle East.