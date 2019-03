a

Alma Guillermoprieto on Latin America, editors, and how dance makes you a great writer

By Adriana Carranca

The Spanish word alma translates to “soul.” And that’s what Alma Guillermoprieto, a Mexican journalist, has shown over 40 years of reporting: the immaterial essence of Latin America—its spiritual principles, moral nature, and emotional fervor. Guillermoprieto, who turns 70 in...