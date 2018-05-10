Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
Somewhat unfortunate article layout, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/qBUpHiD34J
— David Pakman (@pakman) May 8, 2018
It’s a bit! Darn!
But this one wasn’t… poor @dmillerabc7 😂 https://t.co/UUeOwR34nr pic.twitter.com/o8P1eT8HzR
— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) February 12, 2018
This week in bad newspaper design https://t.co/QSTLYAt7sC pic.twitter.com/O5VxxmAd6h
— Alex Parker (@AlexParker) August 24, 2017
